Nick Leitz Joins Young’s Motorsports for Limited NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Schedule

Young’s Motorsports confirmed today that Late Model veteran Nick Leitz will join the team for a limited NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series schedule beginning with Saturday night’s Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway on May 6, 2023.

Leitz will pilot the team’s No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST led by veteran crew chief Joe Lax for the 134-lap race.

The Chesapeake, Va. native returns to the Truck Series scene after a three-race stint in 2022 with Reaume Brothers Racing at Nashville (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Richmond (Va.) Raceway and Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway respectively.

Leitz, 26, will continue his long-time relationship with Precision Measurements Inc. as the primary marketing partner at Kansas Speedway.

Precision Measurements Inc. (PMI) is a full-service Land Surveying firm, established in 1995, providing surveying services statewide, nationwide and internationally with offices in Virginia Beach, Newport News, Richmond and Chantilly, Virginia as well as Columbia, Maryland.

PMI is currently licensed to perform surveying services in Virginia, West Virginia, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, Kentucky, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee.

“I am excited to team up with Young’s Motorsports for Kansas Speedway this weekend,” said Leitz. “Young’s Motorsports is a great organization with a Cup Series-like appearance and full of a great group of individuals.

“I am excited for Kansas and the opportunity to drive the No. 20 Precision Measurements Inc. Chevrolet. I really like the mile-and-half tracks and I am stoked to see what we can accomplish together.

“I am super grateful for not only the opportunity at Kansas Speedway but for a few other races this season too.”

Paired with Kris Wright in the team’s flagship, No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado and former Truck Series winner Spencer Boyd in the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado, Young’s Motorsports team principal Tyler Young says Leitz is quickly fitting into the team’s circle.

“Everyone is super pumped about having Nick a part of the team,” said Young. “He has meshed really well not only with everyone in the shop but he is quickly developing a bond with our other Young’s Motorsports drivers.

“Over the years, Kansas Speedway has been particularly kind to Young’s Motorsports and we feel like Nick can easily adjust to getting back in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series saddle and have a productive race for not only himself but our team.”

In addition to Kansas, Leitz is slated to drive the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway in June and Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway in October.

The Heart of America 200 (134 laps | 201 miles) is the eighth of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Saturday, May 6 from 11:05 a.m. – 11:35 a.m. Qualifying is immediately following practice beginning at 11:35 a.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 7:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Central).

Youngs Motorsports PR