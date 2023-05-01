Worldwide Express and Niece Motorsports Throwback to Dale Jarrett's 2001 UPS Livery

Carson Hocevar and Niece Motorsports love this truck. Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will throw back to Dale Jarrett’s iconic 2001 UPS livery at Darlington Speedway on Friday, May 12 during NASCAR’s Official Throwback Weekend.

“It’s truly an honor to be able to drive a scheme that honors one of the greats of our sport, in Dale Jarrett,” said Hocevar. “I’m so appreciative to everyone at Worldwide Express for making this UPS scheme happen. The UPS truck is iconic, so to be able to get it on the track in the Truck Series is really cool. What can I say? We love this truck!”

Jarrett, the 1999 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, will serve as the honorary pace car driver for the May 14 Cup Series race at the famed track. His storied career includes 32 wins – three of those being DAYTONA 500 victories, along with two wins in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

His racing accomplishments led Jarrett to be recognized on NASCAR’s original 50 Greatest Drivers list and also earned him a spot in the NASCAR Hall of Fame as part of the 2014 class.

”We’ve been proud to represent UPS for the past 15 years, bringing world-class, value-driven solutions to business shippers,” said Alissa Cherry, Worldwide Express VP of brand and content marketing. “It’s an exciting brand moment for us to acknowledge the legacy of UPS and Dale Jarrett and re-envision it for the modern era with a captivating driver like Carson behind the wheel. We’re ready to race this truck!”

With seven of the season’s 23 races complete, Hocevar has one win and two top-fives to his credit. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will stop at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, May 6, before heading to Darlington Raceway on May 12.

Hocevar has two top-five finishes in three starts at Darlington, and has never finished worse than 11th.

“I’m really looking forward to the next two weeks,” said Hocevar. “Our mile-and-a-half program is really strong this year, so I have high hopes for Kansas. Darlington is one my favorite tracks that we visit. We’ve run well here in the past, and have definitely had this one circled on the calendar.”

Logistics leaders Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz provide access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services.

Worldwide Express is the county’s largest non-retail UPS authorized dealer.

Together, the three brands are the Official Logistics Partner of Niece Motorsports, Trackhouse Racing and NASCAR.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will visit Darlington Raceway for the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 on Friday, May 12. The race will air live on FS1, The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 7:30 p.m. ET.

