It Takes Two at Kansas: Poole and Viens Tabbed to Race

After two weeks off and some much needed time in the shop, G2G Racing has announced that Brennan Poole will anchor the team’s No. 46 Tundra TRD Pro, while the team will bring an additional entry, the No. 47 Tundra TRD Pro with Tim Viens behind the wheel.



“Poole has been a long-standing member of our building process,” Viens commented on the team’s lineup. “He has been a huge asset to us building our program.”



Viens later stated that he is excited to help build this team through both the driver’s seat and the owner’s chair.



“It is a unique opportunity,” Viens mentioned. “We have all seen the success stories of drivers like Jordan (Anderson) and Brandon (Brown), building their own teams in the sport. And at times, they jumped in the driver’s seat. And it gives me a good read on how we are doing as a team, and what we can improve on”



This has been a major topic of discussion lately in the media, as G2G Racing has put together some strong runs this year. Especially, when last time out at Martinsville, the team was able to navigate around and pull away from NASCAR Cup Series driver, Ross Chastain, showing the team’s improvement in performance.



For Brennan Poole, this will be his second truck start of the season, all while driving full-time for JD Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.



He is also coming off his first NASCAR Cup Series start of 2023.



As for Viens, he will look to qualify his No. 47 entry into the 36 truck field, after coming up just short of making the field at Talladega last October.

G2G Racing PR