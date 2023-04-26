Toni Breidinger Joins NCTS with TRICON Garage Sponsored by Victoria's Secret

TRICON Garage (TRICON) announced today that Toni Breidinger will join the team as driver of the No. 1 Victoria’s Secret Toyota Tundra TRD Pro at Kansas Speedway on May 6. The 23-year-old will make her series debut, breaking ground as the first Arab American woman to compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS).

Breidinger primarily competes part-time in the ARCA Menards Series (AMS), where she is slated for 11 races with Venturini Motorsports on top of a full season in the inaugural Toyota GR Cup. In 34 career AMS starts, the Bay Area native has collected nine top-ten finishes. In addition, Breidinger captured 19 victories in her United States Auto Club (USAC) open-wheel midget career before making the transition to stock cars in her late teens.

Last September, Breidinger was featured in Victoria's Secret’s 2022 Fall Collection Campaign. Victoria’s Secret is honored to support Breidinger as part of its ongoing commitment to champion voices, perspectives and experiences.

“When I was younger, I dreamed of being a racecar driver and a Victoria's Secret model. I was told I couldn't do both, but here I am — I'll be driving the No. 1 Victoria's Secret Toyota Tundra TRD Pro at Kansas! I'm endlessly grateful to the Victoria's Secret team for believing in not only me, but women in sports. A huge thanks to Toyota Racing Development and TRICON Garage for this opportunity. It's going to be a learning curve, but I'm ready to soak up every bit of it,” said Breidinger.

Breidinger will be running double-duty, competing in the ARCA Menards Series companion race before the NCTS Heart of America 200 later that evening. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will take the green flag Saturday, May 6, at Kansas Speedway for the Heart of America 200. Coverage is set to air at 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

TRICON Garage PR