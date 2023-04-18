Tipico Sportsbook Launches Ride With Zane Promotion as Primary Sponsor of Front Row Motorsports No. 38 Ford F-150 in Nascar Craftsman Truck Series Race

Tipico Sportsbook, a leading sports betting operator, today announced that it is partnering with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) to sponsor the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) race on Saturday, July 8 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. In honor of the new partnership, Tipico will be offering new users in Ohio, New Jersey, Colorado, and Iowa an exclusive welcome offer called “Ride with Zane”, a unique promotion where customers who make at least a $38 deposit on a new Tipico Sportsbook account will have their names featured on 2022 NCTS Champion Zane Smith’s truck for the race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, OH.

New Tipico users who claim the Ride with Zane offer and make at least a $38 deposit will earn the following rewards for doing so:

$150 in Bet Credits

Space for the user’s name on Zane’s truck for the Mid-Ohio NCTS race (limited to first 300 sign-ups)

In addition, the 5 largest depositors on the Ride with Zane offer will be awarded VIP passes to the Mid-Ohio NCTS race or another Truck Series event of their choosing in 2023.

"Tipico is thrilled to be partnering with the Front Row Motorsports racing team, a group that has set a remarkable pace in the NASCAR circuit with their impressive strides and monumental wins achieved in under two decades of racing," said David Paschkes, Chief Commercial Officer at Tipico North America. “We recognize the significant role teams like FRM have played in propelling the growth of sports betting handle and increasing popularity in the sport of NASCAR. Through our partnership, we aim to increase our presence and support the NASCAR community, especially those in Ohio, New Jersey, Colorado and Iowa, by bringing the excitement of sports betting directly to fans where the action is happening. As a leading sports betting platform, we are committed to providing an unparalleled experience for all fans and enthusiasts of NASCAR.”

Tipico officially began accepting deposits in the state of Ohio as of December 1st, 2022, with wagering open to users on January 1st, 2023. For more information on Tipico’s presence in the state, visit https://www.tipico.com/us/ohio .

