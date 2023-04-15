Chase Purdy Battles to a 10th-Place Finish at Martinsville

Despite qualifying a track-best eighth for Friday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at Martinsville Speedway, Chase Purdy started at the rear of the field after the No. 4 team made an unapproved adjustment before the start of the race.

Purdy moved from the back of the field up to 25th as the first 27 laps were raced with wet-weather tires for the first time in NASCAR history on an oval. Overall, more than half of the race was run under caution, but the 23-year-old driver slowly but surely battled his way towards the front of the field. He finished Stage 1 in the 23rd position, Stage 2 in 18th and lined up on the top of the seventh row when the Final Stage went green on lap 105. Over the course of the next two restarts the Bama Buggies driver was able to advance eight positions before the race was ultimately called after 124 laps due to rain.