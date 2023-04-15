Kyle Busch Brings Home a ‘Damper’ Runner-Up Finish at Martinsville

For the first time in the history of NASCAR, a National Series raced on oval track with wet-weather tires and Kyle Busch proved to be the fastest driver on the special tires. Once the race got underway, Busch maneuvered his way around pole sitter Zane Smith on lap 6 and had pulled away from the field until NASCAR through a competition caution on lap 28 with the track having dried up. Once pit road was dry, NASCAR brought the field down pit road to put ‘slicks’ back on.

Shortly after going back green, former KBM driver Corey Heim was able to make his way around Busch and then remained out front for the remainder of Stage 1. While under caution for the stage break, the rain began to fall again and despite having additional sets of wet-weather tires, NASCAR declared a red-flag period for over 20 minutes.

When the action resumed Heim would maintain the lead for all of Stage Two and the first 24 laps of the Final Stage before a light rain began to fall again over the Virginia track. Shortly after bringing the field down pit road, NASCAR declared the race official with 76 laps remaining despite having the additional sets of wet-weather tires and the rain being just a light mist.