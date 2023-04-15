Lawless Alan - Long John Silver's 200 Race Recap

On Friday’s Race at Martinsville Speedway: “Starting on wet-weather tires threw us off from the start, and we were never able to rebound. It’s unfortunate to have a day like this after building confidence through practice and a good qualifying run. But, that’s part of it and we’ll hopefully rebound after this two-week break.”

Due to the inclement weather delaying the start of the Long John Silver’s 200 at Martinsville Speedway, NASCAR would start the event on wet-weather tires. The race was treated by rain for a majority of the running, ultimately ending the race on lap 124.

Alan qualified inside the top-20 for the short track event but fell a lap down early with heavy fall-off on the wet-weather tires. When the competition caution flew, NASCAR would bring each team down pit road to put on normal racing slicks. From there, Alan was able to finish 29th in the stage— still trapped one lap down.

As Stage Two was set to begin, a red flag would fly for rain. Once NASCAR was able to restart the race, contact from Daniel Due spun the No. 45 Silverado around in turn four. Unfortunately, after thus spin, Alan would be two laps down and finish 35th in the second stage.

The rain once again returned in the final stage, causing the event to be called on lap 124. Alan would finish the race in 32nd, moving him to 26th in the championship standings.

Niece Motorsports PR