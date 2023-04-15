GMS Racing NCTS Race Recap: Martinsville Speedway

Post-Race Quote: “Pretty frustrated with how things went for us on our Champion Power Equipment Chevy. I feel like we had overall a decent truck to contend with, but we opted to try a differing strategy than what most of the field chose to do, and had it went green we would have been in good shape, but we never got to see it play out all the way. Regardless, I’m thankful for everybody’s effort this week. It’s been a tough few weeks for our No. 23 team but I think we will be able to get regrouped over these next two off weekends and come back stronger in Kansas.”