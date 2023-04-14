Rev Racing “Throwing It Back” At Darlington Raceway

Rev Racing, along with their partners at Gainbridge, announced today they will run Mario Andretti’s scheme of his winning car at the 1967 Daytona International Speedway at this year’s Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington Raceway. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) race will take place on May 12th with a 7:30 PM ET start time.

Capitalizing on Darlington’s storied past, the “Throwback Weekend” creates a reunion-type atmosphere to welcome and recognize all who have helped build and shape the sport. Rev Racing, Gainbridge and Nick Sanchez, driver of the No. 2 Gainbridge Chevrolet, will also host the motorsports legend on Friday during select events at the track.

“The name ‘Mario Andretti’ is synonymous with auto racing, so to get to honor his legacy and his famous Daytona 500 win in 1967 is very special,” says Sanchez. “I’m really excited to drive the No. 2 Gainbridge Chevrolet with Mario’s iconic sky blue livery at Darlington Raceway. For me, the chance to meet a legend like Mario will also be special. As a young driver, what he’s accomplished in motorsports is something I can only dream about for my future. Maybe, he can give me some tips on how to accomplish those dreams. I am thankful to Gainbridge and my Rev Racing team for organizing this special throwback opportunity.”

Sanchez and Andretti will participate in a Q&A Session at the NASCAR Experience stage, as well as a NASCAR Legends Autograph Session on Friday. Fans will have the opportunity to connect and hear from Andretti, as he recalls this significant moment in his remarkable career.

“I was full of pride when I learned that Gainbridge and Rev Racing were paying tribute to me this way,” says Andretti. “The effort they are going through to present this commemorative truck is flattering. Thank you to the team for that effort and also for acknowledging my part in NASCAR history. I look forward to seeing Nick Sanchez carry the design from my 1967 car. I hope this winning paint scheme will be a good omen for him and that he’ll get a victory. When I see the truck, it will definitely be an opportunity for reflection. It’s humbling. It is a tremendous compliment to me that this team would look back at my victory and find it worthy of recognition.”

Rev Racing PR