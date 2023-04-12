Lawless Alan - Long John Silver's 200 Race Advance

Alan at Martinsville Speedway: In one start at Martinsville Speedway, Lawless Alan qualified 15th and finished 20th.

Alan on Friday’s Race at Martinsville: “Martinsville is a track that I struggled at last year, but I’m looking forward to getting back there. I know more about the short tracks in the NASCAR Truck Series now than I did last year, so I think coming in with more knowledge will benefit me this time at the track.”

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the AUTOChargit colors this weekend at Martinsville Speedway. AUTOChargit designs, manufactures and installs EV charging systems for automated and conventional parking applications.

