Ross Chastain - Long John Silver's 200 Race Advance

The No. 41 Truck Last Week at Bristol Dirt: Dirt racer, Tyler Carpenter, was behind the wheel of the No. 41 Precision Vehicle Logistics / AutoVentive Chevrolet Silverado last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. The West Virginia driver was able to show excellent pace throughout his heat race, but a spin on the final lap of the heat race put him at the back of the pack for the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt. Ultimately, various incidents throughout the night would put Carpenter out of the race early, finishing 29th.

Chastain at Martinsville Speedway: Ross Chastain has 17 starts at Martinsville Speedway across NASCAR’s top three touring series. Chastain has an average finish of 11.38 in eight starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at the half-mile track, including three consecutive top-10s in his last three starts. Additionally, Chastain finished inside the top-five in both Cup Series races at Martinsville in the 2022 season. Chastain made sporting news around the world with the “Hail Melon” move in last fall’s Cup Series event at Martinsville Speedway.

Chastain on Friday’s Race at Martinsville Speedway: “I’ve been fortunate to have good runs at Martinsville, especially as of late. I’m hoping the trend of good finishes continues and we can put together a good run on Friday. Our speed has been so good in the No. 41 truck this season, so I know our Worldwide Express Silverado will be fast this weekend.”

On the Truck: Chastain’s No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

Niece Motorsports PR