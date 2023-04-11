GMS Racing NCTS Race Preview: Martinsville Speedway

- About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003, Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEqui pment.com for more information.

- About The Racing Warehouse: The Racing Warehouse serves and satisfies the collecting needs of a worldwide racing community. TRW has partnered with race teams in Mooresville, Concord, and surrounding areas to bring authentic, race-used sheet metal and cloth to race fans all over the world. We have several outlets for fans to acquire the many items that we offer. You can find us on eBay, Facebook, and our new website. The Racing Warehouse is open to the public and located in Lowell, NC. They are conveniently located off I-85 a short 30-minute drive from the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Visit www.TheRacingWarehouse.com to browse hundreds of race-used parts and more.

- Chassis History/Info: Grant Enfinger and the No. 23 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 336 at Martinsville Speedway this weekend. This Silverado RST was originally built in 2021 and was raced by Zane Smith twice, posting a best result of sixth place at Texas Motor Speedway. This weekend will be the first time that it races at Martinsville.

- Past Paperclip Winner: In October 2020, Enfinger clawed his way into championship contention by capturing a win at the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200. After leading 49 laps, Grant made a victorious pass for the lead in a green-white-checkered finish. The win propelled him into his first Championship 4 appearance, capping off his best season in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

- GE Appearances: Fans attending the Long John Silver's 200 will have two opportunities to meet Grant Enfinger at Martinsville Speedway:

Friday, April 14th | NASCAR Experience Stage: Grant Enfinger will host a Q&A session at the NASCAR Experience Stage in the Martinsville Speedway Fan Zone on race day at 12:30 PM local time

Friday, April 14th | Team Chevy Stage: All three GMS Racing drivers will host a Q&A session at the Team Chevy Stage in the Martinsville Speedway Fan Zone on race day at 12:45 PM local time

- From The Drivers Seat: What does it take to be successful around Martinsville?

“Martinsville is definitely a 'true' short track. You've got to manage your fenders, you've got to manage your tires, and you've got to manage your temper when it comes to racing at that place. It feels like it's a shorter race relatively compared to some of the intermediate races we run, and 100 laps goes by really quickly. You want to go there and qualify pretty well, because you've got to stay up front. It seems like if you get cycled to the back when you're on equal tires, man you just use everything up. Maybe if you have to go to the back and you have a tire advantage, you could make it back up, but it's tough. Hopefully we have a Champion Power Equipment Chevy good enough to win the race; Hensley and I have ran well here in the past and we have a pretty good record together on the short tracks, so hopefully we can rely on that and build off of what we had going for us in Bristol.”