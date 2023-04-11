Zane Smith and the No. 38 Long John Silver's Ford F-150 Team Martinsville Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES: Smith and the team are 34 points behind leader Ty Majeski in the regular season championship battle. Smith still leads the playoff points. Smith comes to Martinsville with three previous starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. He has finishes of third, a win, and a ninth-place result in the three races. CREW CHIEF CHRIS LAWSON: "It will be a tough race. Kyle (Busch) will be racing, but we love that. We love the competition and racing the best. The truck has come along well. We're still working on it this week, but it's going to be a good truck for Friday night." DRIVER ZANE SMITH: "Super excited to get back to Martinsville and pavement. We've lost some points the past two weeks. It will be good to get back to a track where we've had success. Just want to have a good night and try and win the Long John Silver's 200 for our team."