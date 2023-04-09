Sunday, Apr 09

Chase Purdy’s Strong Run on Dirt Takes a Bad Turn

NASCAR Truck Series News
Sunday, Apr 09 0
Chase Purdy’s Strong Run on Dirt Takes a Bad Turn NK Photography Photo
Chase Purdy had methodically moved his way from his 16th starting position just inside the top 10 early in the Final Stage of Saturday’s Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway when his Bama Buggies Silverado got tapped from behind entering Turn 1 by the No. 38 truck.
 
After making contact with Purdy, the No. 38 machine went sliding around and slammed into the side of Purdy truck causing lots of cosmetic damage. Purdy would lose a lap on the incident and then subsequently lost two more laps when the damage to the left rear fender caused a flat tire which sent Purdy spinning again.
 
With the 28th-place finish, Purdy fell three positions to 11th in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series point standings.
 
 
Chase Purdy, Driver of the No. 4 Bama Buggies Chevrolet:
 
 
Talk about your race.
“Everyone on this Bama Buggies team brought me a really fast Bama Buggies Tundra and I was slowly getting more comfortable and moving towards the front little by little. I thought we probably had a truck capable of finishing somewhere fourth to eighth, but unfortunately the 38 truck just drove into me and ruined our day.”
 
Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt Recap:
 
  • Joey Logano won Saturday’s Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway. It was the second victory of his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career. Ty Majeski finished second, while William Byron, Matt Crafton and Grant Enfinger rounded out the top five.
  • There were 11 cautions for 66 laps and four lead changes among thee drivers.
 
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Point Standings:
 
Purdy leaves the sixth race of the season 11th in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver point standings. The Mississippi native sits 12th on the playoff grid, two points below the cutoff line for advancing to the Truck Series playoffs.

KBM PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« William Byron Finishes Third in Return to KBM
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.