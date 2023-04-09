William Byron Finishes Third in Return to KBM

NASCAR Cup Series regular William Byron returned to a KBM truck for the first time since he won seven races for the organization in 2016. Byron maneuvered his way from his 14th starting position into the top five 10 laps into the event and made his way as high as second, but in the end didn’t have enough speed in his HendrickCars.com Silverado to work his way past reigning Cup Series champion Joey Logano.

Byron lined up beside Logano on several restarts late in the race, but never was able to make his way into the lead. The 25-year-old driver would finish third behind Logano and his ThorSport Racing teammate Ty Majeski.