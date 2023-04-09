Carson Hocevar - Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt Race Recap

On Saturday’s Race at Bristol Motor Speedway: “We battled a tight-handling Worldwide Express Silverado all-day. We made some big gains in the final stage to get it handling to my liking but, we needed a long-run to get where we wanted to be. We’re done with the only dirt race of the season and I look forward to Martinsville next week.”

The wet-weather decided to clear on Saturday, allowing the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series to run the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt. With both practice sessions being cancelled on Friday due to rain, heat races on Saturday afternoon was the first time the driver were able to hit the track. Hocevar started sixth in his heat and finished 7th. This would result in a 27th-place starting position for the driver of the No. 42.

Hocevar, who continued to struggle with the handling of his truck, fought a power steering issue at the conclusion of the first stage where he finished 23rd. Under the stage break, the team would repair the power steering system, add fuel, and replace all four tires.

From there, Hocevar was able to advance through the field, working the high-line to ultimately finish 12th in the second stage. The No. 42 team elected to stay on track under this caution period to capitalize on track position.

The final stage saw Hocevar battle inside the top-ten for a majority of the laps. But, an incident with less than 20 laps left included Hocevar, making him lose the track position he worked all-race to get. In the end, Hocevar would finish in 17th-place and fall to 12th-place in the championship standings.

Niece Motorsports PR