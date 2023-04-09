Tyler Carpenter - Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt Race Recap

Carpenter on Saturday’s Race at Bristol Motor Speedway: “I’m super appreciative to get this opportunity with Niece Motorsports again; it was so cool having Precision Vehicle Logistics and AutoVentive on the truck. Tonight was tough from the start after getting involved in the opening wreck. We pretty much had to battle back all-race but we were stuck multiple laps down throughout the race.”

Saturday was just the second time that Tyler Carpenter was behind the wheel of a NASCAR truck. A year after his debut at Knoxville Raceway, Carpenter would get another shot with Niece Motorsports at Bristol Motor Speedway. Unfortunately for the West Virginia driver, both of Friday’s practice session were cancelled due to rain; meaning Carpenter’s first lap at Bristol would be in his heat race on Saturday.

Carpenter impressed in his heat race, running in third for a majority of the running until a spin on the final lap resulted in a ninth-place finish. But, his ninth-place effort was good enough to earn himself a spot in the feature, though he would start in 33rd.

Unfortunately, Carpenter was collected in a lap 8 pileup, resulting in heavy left-front damage. The damage in this wreck would hinder the rest of the race after being trapped multiple laps down after repairs.

From there, the driver of the No. 41 would bring out several yellows throughout the race, including the caution on lap 124 which would end his day. Ultimately, Carpenter would pilot his Silverado to a 29th-place finish in his second-career Truck Series start.

Niece Motorsports PR