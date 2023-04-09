Sunday, Apr 09

RACE RECAP: Joey Logano Wins the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Event

NASCAR Truck Series News
Sunday, Apr 09 4
Hailie Deegan - No. 13 Ford Performance F-150

Bristol Race Information

Started: 6th

Stage 1: 6th

Stage 2: 16th

Finished: 13th

Laps: 150/150

Laps Led: 0

Status: Running

Driver Points: 16th

Owner Points: 17th
 

“I think we had a lot of speed. I think there were some things I did wrong during the race, honestly, and some things to learn from when we come back. I think I could have made a few different decisions than I did. It wasn’t the best finish, but we got some stage points in one of the stages and wound up finishing 13th. I know a lot of guys in front of us in points had a bad day, so maybe we can be a little closer in points. We’ll see how it stacks up, but that’s kind of our goal right now is gain as many points as possible. I wish we could have done better. I think we had a truck better than we finished, so we’ll see. It’s on to the next one.”

Joey Logano - No. 66 Hang 10 Car Wash Ford F-150

 

Bristol Race Information

Started: 4th

Stage 1: 1st

Stage 2: 1st

Finished: 1st

Laps: 150/150

Laps Led: 138

Status: Running
 
  • His second victory in nine CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races.
  • His first victory and second top-10 finish in two races at Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt.
  • Tonight's win marks the 16th consecutive season where ThorSport Racing has had at least one victory. The most of any team in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

 

ThorSport had three trucks in the top five. What was it like working with those guys and why were they so fast tonight? “They were fast last year, too. I got my butt kicked by them last year and I was like, ‘Man, I stink,’ but now I realize it wasn’t me. Their trucks were so fast and obviously we saw that again here today. They just have a lot of speed and a lot of drive in it to be able to accelerate off the corners really, really well. Whatever that is, I can’t tell you, but they were fast. You saw that in the heat races and obviously they did a good job making adjustments to their trucks from the last time they were here. A different tire, going to a radial tire with a lot less stagger, without practice. Obviously, it’s a guessing game there. They asked me what I want and I said, ‘Dude, you kicked our butt last year. Just put in whatever you had last year that beat me. I want that.’ So, they fine-tuned it from there and after running a race there are some adjustments I’d like to make with the truck, but, overall, obviously, it was plenty fast to make it happen tonight.”

Matt Crafton - No. 88 Menards/Great Lakes Flooring Ford F-150

 

Bristol Race Information

Started: 8th

Stage 1: 5th

Stage 2: 7th

Finished: 4th

Laps: 150/150

Laps Led: 0

Status: Running

Driver Points: 4th

Owner Points: 5th
 

“It wasn’t a bad night. We just over-adjusted. I was the one that made the calls because we were so free in our heat race and we just over-adjusted. We had it tight and then took half of it out from the heat race and I thought we were gonna have to pit again and make some more adjustments. I screwed up because I only took a little nibble at it and I should have taken a little bit more than that if I would have known we weren’t gonna pit the second time, but it was all my fault. I didn’t swing the bat hard enough on the adjustment, but, all in all, a top five which isn’t bad. We just needed long greens. We were just tight enough that if I could start ringing the top like I was doing, I could make hay with it, but all in all not a bad night.”

Ty Majeski - No. 98 Soda Sense Ford F-150

Bristol Race Information

Started: 2nd

Stage 1: 2nd

Stage 2: 2nd

Finished: 2nd

Laps: 150/150

Laps Led: 1

Status: Running

Driver Points: 1st

Owner Points: 1st
 

“We were just a little bit off all night. William Byron got past me on that last restart. I was actually able to get a pretty good launch with Joey. He almost didn’t clear me into one, but, overall, a really good race for us and a good points day. I’m happy to have a Ford in Victory Lane and hopefully, we can build on this momentum at Martinsville.”

Ben Rhodes - No. 99 Campers Inn RV Ford F-150

Bristol Race Information

Started: 7th

Stage 1: 18th

Stage 2: 11th

Finished: 19th

Laps: 150/150

Laps Led: 0

Status: Running

Driver Points: 3rd

Owner Points: 3rd
 

Martinsville Speedway

Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET

FOX Sports 1 | Motor Racing Network Radio (MRN)

Thorsport PR

