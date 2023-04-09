Ford Performance NASCAR: Logano Dominates in Bristol Dirt Truck Win

Joey Logano led 138-of-150 laps in winning tonight’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race.

This marks Logano’s second NCTS victory in 9 career starts after winning at Martinsville in 2015.

The win is Ford’s third of the season after Zane Smith won at Daytona and COTA.

Logano has now won a race in all three of NASCAR’s top touring series at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Bristol Cup – 2 wins (2014 and 2015)



Bristol Xfinity – 2 wins (2012 and 2015)



Bristol Truck – 1 win (2023)

Ford Finishing Results:

1st – Joey Logano

2nd – Ty Majeski

4th – Matt Crafton

7th – Chase Briscoe

9th – Kaden Honeycutt

13th – Hailie Deegan

19th – Ben Rhodes

21st – Zane Smith

35th – Mason Massey

JOEY LOGANO, No. 66 Hang Ten Car Wash Ford F-150 – VICTORY LANE INTERVIEW – WHAT DID YOU FIND BEHIND THE WHEEL? “Just some different things inside the truck I can’t tell you about, but was able to find some good grip on the restarts and fire off there. I’m proud of this great team. Last night, we were on the phone trying to figure out how to get in the race if it rained. It looked like it was gonna rain and we weren’t gonna be in the race, so to get out there with no practice and jump in a truck with a team I’ve never been around before and be able to have such a fast Hang Ten Car Wash F-150 was fun. It was a good time out there.”

WHAT WERE YOU SEARCHING FOR OUT THERE ON THIS TRACK? “I was getting some good info from Blaney on how they were running around the racetrack and things I could do to be better inside the truck. I was definitely able to kind of take it and put it all together and be able to make it all work. I just kind of moved around the track and found what was best for us and figure out how to drive the truck from there.”



WHAT DOES TOMORROW BRING? “Hopefully a win. It’s kind of neat being able to win a Cup race, an Xfinity race, and now a Truck race all at the same track. That’s kind of cool. I don’t think I’ve done that before.”



TY MAJESKI, No. 98 Soda Sense Ford F-150 – “We were just a little bit off all night. William Byron got past me on that last restart. I was actually able to get a pretty good launch with Joey. He almost didn’t clear me into one, but, overall, a really good race for us and a good points day. I’m happy to have a Ford in Victory Lane and hopefully we can build on this momentum at Martinsville.”



YOU’VE BEEN ON A GOOD RUN OF LATE? “We’re hitting on all cylinders right now and we legitimately have fun going to the racetrack together. I think some of that gets lost in NASCAR. It’s a job to everybody, but we’re having fun doing this and the guys are going that extra little bit at the shop to make these race trucks the best that we can make them. We’re having fun doing this. We’re getting in a rhythm doing this and the heart of the season is coming up, so we’re excited for it.”

MATT CRAFTON, No. 88 Great Lakes Flooring/Menards Ford F-150 – “It wasn’t a bad night. We just over adjusted. I was the one that made the calls because we were so free in our heat race and we just over adjusted. We had it tight and then took half of it out from the heat race and I thought we were gonna have to pit again and make some more adjustments. I screwed up because I only took a little nibble at it and I should have taken a little bit more than that if I would have known we weren’t gonna pit the second time, but it was all my fault. I didn’t swing the bat hard enough on the adjustment, but, all in all, a top five which isn’t bad. We just needed long greens. We were just tight enough that if I could start ringing the top like I was doing, I could make hay with it, but all in all not a bad night.”

HAILIE DEEGAN, No. 13 Ford Performance Ford F-150 – “I think we had a lot of speed. I think there were some things I did wrong during the race, honestly, and some things to learn from when we come back. I think I could have made a few different decisions than I did. It wasn’t the best finish, but we got some stage points in one of the stages and wound up finishing 13th. I know a lot of guys in front of us in points had a bad day, so maybe we can be a little closer in points. We’ll see how it stacks up, but that’s kind of our goal right now is gain as many points as possible. I wish we could have done better. I think we had a truck better than we finished, so we’ll see. It’s on to the next one.”

