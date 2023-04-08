Young’s Motorsports Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Spencer Boyd Primary Partner(s): FR8LOGIK Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST Crew Chief: Brad Means 2023 Driver Points Position: 29th 2023 Owner Points Position: 33rd Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies Notes of Interest: Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track, the sixth race of the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season eyeing his first top-10 of the year but more importantly hunting his second win of his Truck Series career. No. 146: This weekend at Bristol, Boyd will make his 145th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 93rd start in Trucks when the green flag waves Saturday afternoon. The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports. Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Bristol, Young’s Motorsports and Boyd welcome FR8LOGIK as the primary partner on the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time in 2023. FR8LOGIK is a team of industry experts, AI technologists, data scientists, and automation engineers. The sole aim is to unlock and activate untapped opportunity within logistics for shippers, freight agencies, 3PLs and beyond. Visit FR8LOGIK.com for more information. Spencer Boyd Truck Series Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Stats: Saturday night’s WEATHER GUARD Truck Race on Dirt will mark Boyd’s third NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race at the 0.5-mile dirt track. In his two previous efforts, Boyd has a track-best of 24th after starting 34th in the 2022 Pinty’s Truck Race On Dirt driving for Young’s Motorsports. He holds an average finish of 24.5 since 2021. Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tracks classified as a dirt track; Boyd has made three starts throughout his career. He also holds an average finishing position of 26.0. Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports. In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds. Truck Series Rundown: In seven years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 92 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 23.9. Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 FR8LOGIK Chevrolet Silverado RST is new crew chief Brad Means. He will make his Truck Series crew chief debut at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track on Saturday night. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ seventh, eighth and ninth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt configuration. The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 14th place with NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) driver Austin Dillon on April 16, 2022. The six previous starts at the .5-mile dirt oval, The Last Great Colosseum covered in red clay, have earned Young’s Motorsports an average starting position of 25.0 and an average finish of 21.5. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C.,- based organization has logged 421 starts from 49 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 31 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.1 and an average finishing position of 21.3. Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote: On Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt: “I am looking forward to getting dirty this weekend with our No. 12 FR8LOGIK Chevrolet Silverado RST and building on my previous Bristol Dirt experience and contending for a strong finish on Saturday night.” On New FR8LOGIK Partnership: “The transportation industry is very well represented in NASCAR. From sponsorship to fans in the stands to our hauler drivers bringing our race cars to the track, trucking is a part of racing. I love to see the progress when a software company introduces a product that can help streamline the complex world of getting things from point A to point B. I think we all have a better appreciation for it since the pandemic and no longer want to hear the phrase ‘supply chain issues. I’m pumped to have them on board with a killer-looking truck!”