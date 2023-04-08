Friday, Apr 07

Young’s Motorsports Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track Truck Series Team Preview

NASCAR Truck Series News
Friday, Apr 07 3
Young’s Motorsports Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track Truck Series Team Preview
No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 
 

Driver: Kris Wright

 

Primary Partner(s): WrightCars.com

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

 

2023 Driver Points Position: 18th

 

2023 Owner Points Position: 22nd

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

 

Welcome Back To The Team: Road racing standout Kris Wright returns to Young’s Motorsports for the full 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season continuing with Saturday night’s WEATHER GUARD Truck Race on Dirt at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

 

The former IMSA and Formula 3 driver returns to Young’s Motorsports after spending the 2022 season competing in both Trucks and the Xfinity Series.

 

Wright competed in 16 Truck Series races during the 2021 season for Young’s Motorsports earning four top-20 finishes and a season-high 12th-place finish at Daytona.

 

Glad You Are Here: For the first time in 2023, WrightCars.com will serve as the primary partner on Wright’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

 

Family-owned and operated, WrightCars.com is a respected Wexford dealer serving the Pittsburgh, Cranberry and Beaver areas, Wright Automotive Group’s six locations carry an extensive inventory of new and used luxury cars and SUVs, including the GMC HUMMER EV.

 

The Bullring Facts: This weekend marks Kris Wright’s second Bristol Motor Speedway dirt configuration race in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

 

The 28-year-old has three previous starts at the Bristol Motor Speedway, with appearances in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) on September 16, 2022, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) on September 16, 2021, and in the ARCA Menards Series East on September 17, 2020.

 

Dirt Track Stats: This weekend marks Kris Wright’s second dirt track start with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

 

The Pittsburgh, Pa., -native has three INEX U.S. Legend Cars International starts on the dirt tracks of Moler Raceway Park, located in Williamsburg, Ohio, and Brushcreek Motorsports Complex, in Peebles, Ohio.

 

Of those INEX U.S. Legend Cars International events, he captured two heat race victories as well as a second-place finish and a fourth-place finish.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Wright as crew chief of the No. 02 WrightCars.com Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

 

He will crew chief his 109th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Saturday night. In his previous 108 races, he has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes to his resume.

 

He has one prior Truck Series race as crew chief at the famed half-mile oval dirt track.  

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ seventh, eighth and ninth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt configuration.

 

The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 14th place with NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) driver Austin Dillon on April 16, 2022.

 

The six previous starts at the .5-mile dirt oval, The Last Great Colosseum covered in red clay, have earned Young’s Motorsports an average starting position of 25.0 and an average finish of 21.5.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C.,- based organization has logged 421 starts from 49 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 31 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.1 and an average finishing position of 21.3.

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Kris Wright, please visit, kriswrightmotorsports.com, like him on Facebook (Kris Wright Racing) and follow him on Twitter (@kriswrightraces).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

 

Kris Wright Pre-Race Quotes:

 

On Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track: “We are back at the coliseum on dirt! I am excited to have a Pittsburgh-themed No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Easter weekend at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

 

“The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series on dirt is always an exciting race with a lot of surprises, and all the unpredictability the event brings.”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 

Driver: Spencer Boyd

 

Primary Partner(s): FR8LOGIK

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Brad Means

 

2023 Driver Points Position: 29th

 

2023 Owner Points Position: 33rd

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

 

Notes of Interest:

 

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track, the sixth race of the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season eyeing his first top-10 of the year but more importantly hunting his second win of his Truck Series career.

 

No. 146: This weekend at Bristol, Boyd will make his 145th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 93rd start in Trucks when the green flag waves Saturday afternoon.

 

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

 

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Bristol, Young’s Motorsports and Boyd welcome FR8LOGIK as the primary partner on the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time in 2023.

 

FR8LOGIK is a team of industry experts, AI technologists, data scientists, and automation engineers.

 

The sole aim is to unlock and activate untapped opportunity within logistics for shippers, freight agencies, 3PLs and beyond.

 

Visit FR8LOGIK.com for more information.

 

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Stats: Saturday night’s WEATHER GUARD Truck Race on Dirt will mark Boyd’s third NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race at the 0.5-mile dirt track.

 

In his two previous efforts, Boyd has a track-best of 24th after starting 34th in the 2022 Pinty’s Truck Race On Dirt driving for Young’s Motorsports.

 

He holds an average finish of 24.5 since 2021.

 

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tracks classified as a dirt track; Boyd has made three starts throughout his career. He also holds an average finishing position of 26.0.

 

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

 

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

 

Truck Series Rundown: In seven years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 92 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 23.9.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 FR8LOGIK Chevrolet Silverado RST is new crew chief Brad Means.

 

He will make his Truck Series crew chief debut at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track on Saturday night.  

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ seventh, eighth and ninth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt configuration.

 

The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 14th place with NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) driver Austin Dillon on April 16, 2022.

 

The six previous starts at the .5-mile dirt oval, The Last Great Colosseum covered in red clay, have earned Young’s Motorsports an average starting position of 25.0 and an average finish of 21.5.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C.,- based organization has logged 421 starts from 49 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 31 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.1 and an average finishing position of 21.3.

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

 

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote:

On Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt: “I am looking forward to getting dirty this weekend with our No. 12 FR8LOGIK Chevrolet Silverado RST and building on my previous Bristol Dirt experience and contending for a strong finish on Saturday night.”

On New FR8LOGIK Partnership: “The transportation industry is very well represented in NASCAR. From sponsorship to fans in the stands to our hauler drivers bringing our race cars to the track, trucking is a part of racing. 

 

I love to see the progress when a software company introduces a product that can help streamline the complex world of getting things from point A to point B. I think we all have a better appreciation for it since the pandemic and no longer want to hear the phrase ‘supply chain issues. I’m pumped to have them on board with a killer-looking truck!”
No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 

Driver: Stefan Parsons

 

Primary Partner(s): J.F. Electric

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Joe Lax

 

2023 Driver Points Position: N/A 

 

2023 Owner Points Position: 35th

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies 

 

Notes of Interest:

 

Glad to Have You Back: This weekend at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Cornelius, N.C.-native Stefan Parsons as the driver of the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time in 2023.

 

Parsons returns to the organization after piloting the team’s No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST entry in three races last year, including his most recent event at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Motor Speedway in October 2022.

 

About Stefan: Stefan Parsons, 24, is an American professional stock car racing driver. He currently competes part-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

 

Parsons is one of the most well-known drivers in the NASCAR community. When he isn't racing, he is always the first driver to volunteer his time working for teams on the side.

 

Often praised for his mentality of "doing whatever it takes" to earn a spot in the top ranks of NASCAR, his hard work and endless efforts translate to value for the marketing partners he aligns himself with.

 

Parsons is also the son of television analyst and former NASCAR driver Phil Parsons and the nephew of former NASCAR Cup Series champion and Hall of Famer Benny Parsons.

 

Stefan Parsons Truck Series Stats: From 2018 to 2022, Parsons has eight starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, highlighted by a career-best 17th place finish at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in August 2018 driving the No. 15 Chevrolet Silverado for Premium Motorsports.

 

In addition to Premium Motorsports, Parsons also has also made Truck Series starts for MAKE Motorsports, CMI Motorsports, Glory 2 God (G2G) Racing and this weekend for Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports.  

 

Stefan Parsons Truck Series Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track Stats: Saturday night’s sixth Truck Series race of the season will mark Parsons’ inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series run at the 0.5-mile race track nestled in Bristol, Tenn.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ seventh, eighth and ninth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt configuration.

 

The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 14th-place with NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) driver Austin Dillon on April 16, 2022.

 

The six previous starts at the .5-mile dirt oval, The Last Great Colosseum covered in red clay, have earned Young’s Motorsports an average starting position of 25.0 and an average finish of 21.5.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C.,- based organization has logged 421 starts from 49 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 31 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.1 and an average finishing position of 21.3.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Parsons as crew chief of the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado is veteran crew chief Joe Lax.

 

He will crew chief in his 101st NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon. In his previous 100 races, he has one pole and eight top-10 finishes to his resume.

 

This weekend marks his second race as crew chief at The Last Great Colosseum.

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Stefan Parsons, please visit stefanparsons.com, like him on Facebook (Stefan Parsons Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@stefan_parsons) and Twitter (@StefanParsons98).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). 

 

Stefan Parsons Pre-Race Quote:

 

On Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt: “I am thrilled about this opportunity to return to Young’s Motorsports and compete at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track. I don’t have much dirt experience when it comes to heavier cars, such as a truck, but I am confident that I will quickly find my comfort zone and contend for a satisfying finish in our No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST.”

Race Information:

 

The WEATHER GUARD Truck Race on Dirt (150 laps | 75 miles) is the sixth of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races on the 2023 schedule. Qualifying races will occur on race day, Sat., April 8, 2023, beginning at 4:30 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag later that night shortly after 8:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

Youngs Motorsports PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Daniel Dye - Bristol Dirt Preview
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.