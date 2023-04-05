Transportation Industry Software Company, FR8LOGIK, Backs Boyd at Bristol

Spencer Boyd Racing announced today that they have reached a sponsorship agreement with their first software company partner, FR8LOGIK. The start-up, founded by transportation industry veterans, will be the primary sponsor of Spencer Boyd’s No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado in the upcoming dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway.



“The transportation industry is very well represented in NASCAR,” noted Spencer Boyd. “From sponsorship, to fans in the stands, to our hauler drivers bringing our race cars to the track, trucking is a part of racing. I love to see the progress when a software company introduces a product that can help streamline the complex world of getting things from point A to point B. I think we all have a better appreciation for it since the pandemic and no longer want to hear the phrase ‘supply chain issues’. I’m pumped to have them on board with a killer looking truck!”



FR8LOGIK is a team of industry experts, AI technologists, data scientists, and automation engineers. The sole aim is to unlock and activate untapped opportunity within logistics for shippers, freight agencies, 3PLs, and beyond.



Co-Founder, Stefan Jensen commented on the partnership with Boyd, “We targeted NASCAR for our rollout knowing the correlation that exists with our industry. The ability to use live data for crucial game time decisions creates a competitive advantage. Whether you’re going 200mph, or navigating supply chain intricacies, we’re like minded in wanting to finish first. Spencer does an amazing job in getting his sponsor’s name out there, so we naturally gravitated to him. The technical message we want to communicate is that we create intuitive signals, develop digital workflows, and advance supply chain efficiency. The simple truth is that we want to make the complicated job of shipping easier for the men and women behind the scenes.”



Visit FR8LOGIK.com for more information.



NASCAR returned to dirt racing at Bristol in 2021. This will be Boyd’s third start at the famed track’s dirt configuration. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 8, 2023 airs live on FS1 at 8:00pm ET.

Spencer Boyd PR