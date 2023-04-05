Wisconsin Company, Soda Sense, partners with ThorSport Racing’s Ty Majeski

Soda Sense has partnered with ThorSport Racing becoming the primary partner of Ty Majeski’s No. 98 Ford F-150 for multiple races starting at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 8.

Soda Sense is proud to be a leading supplier of CO2 for at-home soda maker machines, offering simple and sustainable carbonation solutions for our customers. Founded in 2019 in Seymour, Wisconsin, our mission is to make sustainability simple through our revolutionary On Demand exchange program, The CO2 Refill Club. We are committed to eliminating single-use plastic waste, starting with our carbonation source. Soda Sense is the only company that fills all their canisters with 100% renewably sourced, certified organic, and kosher CO2, right here in the USA. Each of their 60L canisters saves over 170+ single-use plastic bottles, and to date, Soda Sense has helped eliminate 100’s of millions of plastic bottles that would otherwise end up in landfills or the ocean. Our dedication to environmental responsibility is at the heart of everything we do, and we will continue to strive toward a greener future for all. For more information about our soda maker machines, The CO2 Refill Cub, and our commitment to sustainability please visit our website at Sodasense.com.

“At Soda Sense, our goal is to help our members lead healthier, happier, and more sustainable lifestyles, one CO2 refill at a time. As the at-home carbonation market continues to grow in the U.S., our simple CO2 exchange program ensures everyone has the opportunity to support our mission to eliminate the need for single-use plastic, no matter where they live in the US, said Mike Nelson, President of Soda Sense.

Through this partnership with fellow Seymour, Wisconsin native, Ty Majeski and ThorSport Racing, we aim to reach new audiences who are interested in getting a home soda maker machine and are looking for cheaper ways to consume bubbly beverages without the environmental impact.

At Soda Sense, we are committed to environmental responsibility and sustainability. We are excited to align with ThorSport Racing in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, and Ty Majeski to promote our message of simple sustainability and make a positive impact on the environment.”

Majeski enters Bristol Motor Speedway dirt event weekend as the series points leader following his third top-five, and fourth top-10 finish of the season in five races at Texas Motor Speedway this past weekend.

Tune into FOX Sports 1 (FS1) to catch all the racing action from Bristol Motor Speedway dirt event Saturday, April 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Listen to the race on the Motor Racing Network Radio (MRN) or SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

ThorSport PR