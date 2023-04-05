Carson Hocevar - Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt Race Advance

Texas Recap: Carson Hocevar was able to capture his elusive first-win last Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway. The 20-year old driver ran outside the top-15 for most of the 250-mile race, but was able to make his way to the front of the field, to secure a spot in the Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs.

Hocevar on Texas: “My first win has been looming over me and my Worldwide Express team for so long, and it’s so nice to finally say I’m a NASCAR winner. All the people at Niece Motorsports have believed in me since Day One and I’m so fortunate to live out my dreams.”

Hocevar at Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt: In two starts at the Bristol Dirt track, Hocevar has an average finish of 11.5, including a runner-up finish a year ago.

Hocevar on Saturday’s Race at Bristol Dirt: “I love when we get to go dirt racing in the Truck Series. Obviously, dirt racing is a big passion of mine which helps my confidence going into races like this. Last year, we were able to finish second and hopefully this year we can finish one better.”

On the Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz.



Public Appearances: This week, you can see Carson Hocevar at the Food City Fan Zone Stage from 3:15pm-3:45pm on Friday. Hocevar will also take part in an appearance at the Chevrolet Display in the Fan Zone at 1:30pm-1:45pm on Saturday.

Niece Motorsports Pr