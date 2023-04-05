Tyler Carpenter - Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt Race Advance

The No. 41 Truck Last Week at Texas: Last week’s race at Texas Motor Speedway was over before it truly started for the No. 41 team. A lap one incident left the No. 41 with heavy damage to the rear of the truck, leaving the GlobalTranz Silverado with a 34th-place finish.

Carpenter at Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt: Saturday marks Tyler Carpenter’s first start at Bristol Motor Speedway. Last season, Carpenter turned heads in his Truck Series debut at Knoxville Raceway. He battled through the field before a mechanical failure took him out of contention.

Carpenter on returning to the Truck Series: “I’m very fortunate to have this opportunity with Niece Motorsports again. Last year at Knoxville didn’t go as smoothly as this team would’ve wanted, but with my experience and confidence from last year carrying over to this year, I’m excited and optimistic about our chances.”



Public Appearances: This week, you can see Tyler Carpenter at the Food City Fan Zone Stage from 3:15pm-3:45pm on Friday. Carpenter will also take part in an appearance at the Chevrolet Display in the Fan Zone at 1:30pm-1:45pm on Saturday.

On the Truck: The No. 41 Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from Precision Vehicle Logistics, AutoVentive and the WWEX group of brands.

Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics.

AutoVentive is an industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) applications developer providing customized solutions to the automotive logistics industry.

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

GM Supplier Award: Last year, Precision Vehicle Logistics accepted the 30th anniversary Supplier of the Year award from General Motors. The Supplier of the Year award recognizes distinguished global suppliers that exceed GM’s requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry.

