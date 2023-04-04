Chase Purdy- No. 4 Bama Buggies Silverado Craftsman Trucks Bristol Dirt Preview

What are your thoughts on racing on the dirt at Bristol?

“It’s interesting to say the least. I’m not exactly sure what to expect this year because I don’t think there has been as many races that have been run on it since the dirt has been put down as there was the last two years. I think that will make it interesting to see how the track is run in and takes rubber and what lines we can use. I’m not really sure what to expect with our Bama Buggies team but coming off a great weekend at Texas I’m really excited to get back to the track.”

Do you anything different in your preparation for a race on dirt?