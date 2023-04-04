Zane Smith and the No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150 Team Bristol Dirt Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES: After being wrecked while taking the lead at the Texas Motor Speedway in the SpeedyCash.com 250 this past weekend, the team is ready to rebound. With two wins and a second-place finish in the first five races, Smith and crew have the speed they need to race up front. This weekend, however, is a curveball with the clay dirt covering the high-banked oval. Smith has run two races on dirt at BMS with two top-10 results- a seventh and 10th. CREW CHIEF CHRIS LAWSON: "We approach the race just like any other, but we have to prepare the truck differently. You are preparing for dirt and trying to get the truck to roll through the turns. "It's just tough to predict what the track conditions will be like. It's a challenging race." DRIVER ZANE SMITH: "We've had good results, but not great. I'm still learning every time I get on the dirt at Bristol. It's not something that we do each week. I'm just trying to get the best speed that I can. Chris (Lawson) and the guys have always had a good truck for me. I just want get a good finish and move onto other races where we know we are really strong at."