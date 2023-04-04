GMS Racing NCTS Race Preview: Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt

- About Solar-Fit: Since 1975, Solar-Fit has been Florida’s first choice for solar energy. Serving customers in seven counties (Volusia, Flagler, St. Johns, Clay, Putnam, Nassau, and Duval), Solar-Fit solar systems help heat pools, power appliances, and generate the most energy for homes and businesses in our community. Solar-Fit is a Tesla Powerwall Certified Installer. We are ranked one of America’s Top Solar Contractors by Solar Power World. For more information, visit www.solar-fit.com.

- The NASCAR Foundation Supports Dye: Dye's No. 43 Silverado RST will feature The NASCAR Foundation on the TV panel this weekend. GMS Racing is proud to support the Foundation along with Dye.

"The NASCAR Foundation is thrilled to have Daniel as a part of The NASCAR Foundation team! Whether it is visiting sick children at a hospital to deliver Speedy Bears, playing poker at our annual charity poker tournament, or putting on his fire suit to play with the kids at our Speediatrics Fun Day Festivals, Daniel has volunteered with the Foundation in our racing communities for many years. Drivers like Daniel are the epitome of what it means to be a part of the NASCAR Family and we appreciate all he does to support us and the kids." - Nichole C. Krieger, Vice President and Executive Director, The NASCAR Foundation

- Chassis History/Info: Dye and the No. 43 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 21 on the dirt in Thunder Valley. This chassis has been driven on several occasions across three different dirt tracks, and was victorious at Eldora in 2016 with Kyle Larson driving. Jack Wood drove this Chevrolet twice last season, finishing 22nd at Bristol and 21st at Knoxville Raceway.

- Sunoco Rookie Battle: Engine troubles and a late race incident plagued Daniel Dye in the series' last outing at Texas Motor Speedway, resulting in a 25th place finish. Heading to Bristol Dirt, Dye is slated in fourth place for the Sunoco Rookie of the Year points battle, 62 markers behind overall leader Nick Sanchez and three points behind his teammate, Rajah Caruth, in third position.

- Dirt Modified Seat Time: A couple of weeks ago, Daniel Dye had the opportunity to hop behind the wheel of a Dirt Modified at Friendship Motor Speedway to get some laps under his belt before heading to Bristol Motor Speedway. Dye turned several laps throughout the day with fellow teammate, Rajah Caruth, along with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB drivers Erik Jones and Noah Gragson in preparation for this weekend's event.

- DD Appearances: Fans attending the Weather Guard Truck Race On Dirt will have an opportunity to meet Daniel Dye at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Friday, April 7th | Food City Stage: All three GMS Racing drivers will participate in a Q&A session at the Food City Stage in the BMS Fan Zone from 4:00 PM to 4:15 PM local time on Friday.

- From the Driver's Seat: What experiences from racing an ARCA car on dirt do you think will translate to racing a truck on dirt?

“The ARCA races on dirt were pretty crazy last year, taking a heavy stock car and racing it around a couple of horse racing tracks was a unique experience, but I don't think that experience is going to hurt us on Friday and Saturday for what we have going on at Bristol. It's going to be a weird experience for me; I've raced on the concrete at Bristol a couple of times before in a Late Model and in an ARCA car, but it's going to be completely different on the dirt. I'm looking forward to competing there in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series with our No. 43 Chevrolet, it'll be a new challenge for sure.”