Jack Wood Battles to Career-Best Ninth-Place Finish at Texas

Jack Wood equaled a career best qualifying effort and then was able to battle back from an eventful day to bring home a career-best ninth-place finish Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway.

After starting from the second position, the Sevwins Chevrolet got shuffled back in the early stages. With just over 30 laps remaining, the day got tougher on the No. 51 team when would went sliding through the grass bringing out the seventh caution of the event. After several trips down pit lane in the closing laps to work on the minor damage, Wood kept battling and lined up on the top of the seventh row for the final restart.

When the event came to completion after a three-truck accident shortly after the field took the white, the scoreboard would say that Wood finished eighth, but when the final results were released, NASCAR ruled he was ninth. The ninth-place result was a career-best finish for the California native and for the first time in his career, he registered back-to-back top-10 finishes.