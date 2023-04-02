Sunday, Apr 02

Chase Purdy Battles His Way to Career-Best Runner-Up Finish

NASCAR Truck Series News
Chase Purdy was able to overcome qualifying 14th to battle back to a career-best runner-up finish in Saturday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. Purdy ran inside the top 10 for the majority of the event before lining up on the bottom of the fourth row for the final restart.
 
Purdy made an impressive three-wide pass through Turns 3 and 4 to move into the fifth position and then when the leaders collided shortly after they passed the start-finish line on the final lap he was able to move to the bottom of the track avoiding the melee and bringing the Bama Buggies Silverado home in the second position.
 
 
Chase Purdy, Driver of the No. 4 Bama Buggies Chevrolet:
 
 
Talk about battling your way to a runner-up finish.
“We started 14th – not where we wanted to start, but the driver made an error in qualifying and that hurt us with track position in the race. Fortunately, we had a really fast truck and I felt like if we could’ve just got clean air, we could’ve gone up there and raced the 2 and the 19 and all those guys. Really proud of everybody at Kyle Busch Motorsports, we had a really fast Bama Buggies Silverado, and we just never gave up. None of us, all of us worked our tails off all weekend and it paid off today. That last restart was pretty crazy – I think with two or three laps to go we were like 12th. That’s why you don’t give up. Really proud of everybody – wish we could’ve been one spot better, but I’ll take second. We got stage points all day and had a really good day.”
 
SpeedyCash.com 250 Recap:
 
  • Carson Hocevar won Saturday’s SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway. It was the first victory of his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career. Purdy finished second, while Stewart Friesen, Ty Majeski and Jake Garcia rounded out the top five.
  • There were 12 cautions for 36 laps and seven lead changes among four drivers.
 
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Point Standings:
 
Purdy leaves the fifth race of the season seventh in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver point standings, 58 tallies behind Ty Majeski.
 

