Chase Purdy Battles His Way to Career-Best Runner-Up Finish

Talk about battling your way to a runner-up finish.

“We started 14th – not where we wanted to start, but the driver made an error in qualifying and that hurt us with track position in the race. Fortunately, we had a really fast truck and I felt like if we could’ve just got clean air, we could’ve gone up there and raced the 2 and the 19 and all those guys. Really proud of everybody at Kyle Busch Motorsports, we had a really fast Bama Buggies Silverado, and we just never gave up. None of us, all of us worked our tails off all weekend and it paid off today. That last restart was pretty crazy – I think with two or three laps to go we were like 12 th . That’s why you don’t give up. Really proud of everybody – wish we could’ve been one spot better, but I’ll take second. We got stage points all day and had a really good day.”