Sanchez captures pole at Texas Motor Speedway

Nick Sanchez, who drives the No. 2 Chevy Silverado for REV Racing, scored his first ever pole in his NASCAR career, with a top speed of 185.51 mph (29.109 seconds) around the 1.5 mile Texas Motor Speedway for this evening’s SpeedyCash.com 250.

“Practice was just about understanding the balance of the truck and what I needed to do differently,” stated Sanchez. “There were a lot of question marks coming into this weekend;. the way the track was and what kind of a grip it would have. I'd never driven here in a truck, but I drove in an Xfinity car, so I kind of knew what I did then. I got to go through trial and error of that. I think that will help me for the race and then qualify.”

Sanchez went into detail on what the differences were when he drove here last fall in the No. 48 Chevy Camaro in the Xfinity Series, and driving his No. 2 Chevy Silverado this afternoon.

“The Xfinity car is way more edgy. It's a little harder, and I really didn't really know what I was looking for as a car when I ran the sim and when I talked to the team. I think that hurts me with how edgy they are. I think the swing is a little bit more than the trucks, as you could drive a little bit more edgy. I would say, trucks are definitely easier to qualify here than an Xfinity car, just because you are wide open.”

Sanchez will start alongside Jack Wood (No. 51 Chevy SIlverado) this afternoon, to run 167 laps in the SpeedyCash.com 250, starting at 4 p.m. Eastern on FS1.