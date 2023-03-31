Young’s Motorsports Texas Motor Speedway Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Spencer Boyd Primary Partner(s): Fort Worth Stockyards Whiskey & Wine Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST Crew Chief: Brad Means 2023 Driver Points Position: 26th 2023 Owner Points Position: 32nd Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies Notes of Interest: Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to Texas Motor Speedway, the fifth race of the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season eyeing his first top-10 of the year but more importantly hunting his second win of his Truck Series career. No. 145: This weekend at Texas, Boyd will make his 145th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 92nd start in Trucks when the green flag waves Saturday afternoon. The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports. Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Texas, Young’s Motorsports and Boyd welcome Fort Worth Stockyards Whiskey & Wine as the primary partner on the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time in 2023. The Texas High Plains region leads the state in grape growing while the Texas Hill Country boasts over a million visitors annually to their over 50 wineries. NASCAR fans are encouraged to request Fort Worth Stockyards Wine from their favorite retailer or restaurant. In the meantime, get the wine sent to your home by visiting their store at stockyardswhiskeyandwine.com. Spencer Boyd Truck Series Texas Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s SpeedyCash.com 250 will mark Boyd’s seventh NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race at the 1.5-mile speedway. In his six previous efforts, Boyd has a track-best of 11th after starting 21st in the 2019 VANKOR 350k driving for Young’s Motorsports. He holds an average finish of 21.2 since 2019. Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway 2.0-mile or under in length, Boyd has made 54 starts throughout his career. He also holds an average finishing position of 24.6. Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports. In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds. Truck Series Rundown: In seven years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 91 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 23.8. Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Fort Worth Stockyards Whiskey & Wine Chevrolet Silverado RST is new crew chief Brad Means. He will make his Truck Series crew chief debut at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday afternoon. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at the Texas Motor Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 32nd, 33rd and 34th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the Texas Motor Speedway. The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of fifth place with driver Austin Hill on November 2, 2018. The 31 previous starts at the 1.5-mile oval, which has varied high banking and a dogleg frontstretch, have earned Young’s Motorsports an average starting position of 22.3 and an average finish of 20.7. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., - based organization has logged 418 starts from 49 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 31 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.1 and an average finishing position of 21.3. Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote: On Texas Motor Speedway: “Texas Motor Speedway is an awesome track and is the roots for Young’s Motorsports. I am hoping we can have a good solid run where we can showcase the hard work of our Young’s Motorsports team in front of a lot of family, friends and my new partner Fort Worth Stockyards Whiskey & Wine.” On New Fort Worth Stockyards Whiskey & Wine Partnership: “I sometimes consider Texas as my second home. The family of Young’s Motorsports is from Midland, Texas. My girlfriend is from Texas. I hunt every year in Texas and have lots of close friends out there. It’s only fitting that my wine sponsor is from one of the fastest-growing wine destinations in Texas!”