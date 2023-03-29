COTA Recap: Lawless Alan had a career-run going at COTA, battling in the top-10 for much of the day. Contact on a restart forced Alan below the esses, which resulted in a pass-through penalty, and ultimately took the No. 45 out of contention. Alan earned stage points and ran inside the top-10 for the majority of the race, before ultimately finishing 17th.

Alan on COTA: “Having a background in road racing helps me tremendously at the road courses, especially COTA. We had a great run until the penalty set us back. But, for us to rebound after the adversity to finish in the top-20 is a step in the right direction for our team.”

Alan at Texas Motor Speedway: Alan’s first start at Texas Motor Speedway came last season, where he finished 30th.

Alan on Saturday’s Race at Texas: “Much like Las Vegas, going to Texas for a second time will really help because I know what to expect. A good run in COTA makes me excited to be back behind the wheel this week in Texas.”

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will carry MG Machinery LLC, PlainsCapital Bank, and Niece Equipment in Saturday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.

MG Machinery offers construction, heavy equipment, and mining equipment. With a wealth of knowledge and experience, MG Machinery is more than a heavy equipment dealer.

PlainsCapital was founded in 1988 by former Hilltop Holdings Vice Chairman and Co-CEO Alan White and a group of investors who raised the capital to acquire Plains National Bank, a Lubbock financial institution with one branch and $198.8 million in assets.

Thirty years later, PlainsCapital Bank is the fourth-largest bank in Texas based on deposit market share. PlainsCapital has a statewide presence with more than 60 locations in markets such as Austin, the Coastal Bend, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Lubbock, San Antonio, and the Rio Grande Valley.

PlainsCapital has a diverse range of services, including commercial banking, treasury management, private banking, and wealth management, as well as consumer banking.

Niece Motorsports PR