Daniel Dye - Texas Preview

EVENT PREVIEW: TEXAS

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Saturday, April 1 | 4:30 PM ET

FS1 | MRN | SiriusXM

Driver: Daniel Dye

Hometown: Deland, Florida

Birthday: December 4, 2003

Series: NASCAR Truck Series

Vehicle: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Travis Sharpe

Owner: Maury Gallagher

Primary Sponsors: KIX Country, Solar-Fit NASCAR Truck Series Stats:

Starts: 4 Points: 17th

Track: Texas Motor Speedway

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Race: 4:30 PM ET

Length: 250 Miles

Coverage: FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM, FOX Sports App

Onboard Camera

Daniel Dye will again be featured with an onboard camera on the FOX Sports broadcast at Texas Motor Speedway. Race to Stop Suicide and ShopDanielDye.com is this week's presenting partner for live coverage on the No. 43 GMS Racing Chevrolet Silverado.

TV Ratings on FS1 & FOX Sports App

700,000 people tuned in to the live broadcast at Circuit of the America’s on March 26. The event was rebroadcast several times, averaging more than 112,000 viewers each.

Texas Motor Speedway Stats Daniel Dye will be making his first start in any series at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday.

2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Season Stats Starts: 4; Best start: 19th; Best finish: 16th (Atlanta); Laps led: 5; Current points position: 17th

About KIX Country 98.7 FM

WAKX (98.7 FM, "KIX Country 98.7") is a radio station licensed to serve the community of Palm Coast, Florida. The station is owned by Flagler County Broadcasting and the broadcast license is held by Flagler Broadcasting, LLC. WAKX shares radio studios in Bunnell, Florida, with sister stations WBHQ (92.7 FM) and WNZF (1550 AM).

Chassis History/Info

Dye and the No. 43 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 330 in the Lone Star state. The chassis has raced one time previously at Texas Motor Speedway in 2020, where Zane Smith led 26 laps with it before finishing in 19th. The truck has one win to its credit, coming at Dover Motor Speedway in 2020 driven by Smith. Dye last drove this Chevrolet in Atlanta Motor Speedway in March, where he finished in 16th.

Sunoco Rookie Battle

A respectable 18th place finish at COTA was salvaged by Daniel Dye after suffering a catastrophic setback in practice that forced the No. 43 team to replace his engine, transmission, rear gear, and more. Dye would start shotgun on the field in Saturday's XPEL 225, but worked his way through the field methodically, climbing 18 spots in the process to earn a top-20 finish. Dye is now tied for second in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings with Jake Garcia, 33 markers behind Nick Sanchez.

Quarter Midgets to Trucks

This weekend might be the first time that Dye races on the 1.5-mile intermediate track layout on the property, but he has raced at Texas Motor Speedway once before in a different capacity. On June 9th, 2018, Daniel competed in a quarter midget race held in the parking lot of TMS, and even went home with the trophy. Dye continues to show his support for quarter midget racing, often spending his time with his eight-year-old nephew, Jet Risley, who currently races in the same class Dye began his career in.

DD Appearances

Fans attending the Speedy Cash 250 will have an opportunity to meet Daniel Dye on race day: Located in a tent just outside of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series garage area, fans can meet all three GMS Racing drivers in an autograph session from 12:30 PM to 1:15 PM local time.