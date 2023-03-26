Saturday, Mar 25

RACE RECAP: Circuit Of The Americas

Hailie Deegan - No. 13 Ford Performance F-150

COTA Race Information

Started: 16th

Stage 1: 14th

Stage 2: 6th

Finished: 16th

Laps: 42/42

Laps Led: 0

Status: Running

Driver Points: 18th

Owner Points: 22nd
 

Matt Crafton - No. 88 Menards/Ideal Door Ford F-150

 

COTA Race Information

Started: 34th

Stage 1: 32nd

Stage 2: 33rd

Finished: 33rd

Laps: 11/42

Laps Led: 0

Status: Accident

Driver Points: 6th

Owner Points: 7th
 

Ty Majeski - No. 98 Cincinnati Incorporated Ford F-150

COTA Race Information

Started: 3rd

Stage 1: 2nd

Stage 2: 12th

Finished: 3rd

Laps: 42/42

Laps Led: 1

Status: Running

Driver Points: 2nd

Owner Points: 2nd
 

HOW DID YOU FEEL ABOUT YOUR FINISH? “It was a good, solid day for us. Anytime you can come here with the Cup guys at a road course, it’s tough. So, I had good top-five speed all day. Not sure if we had a third-place truck, but probably around there. Just a solid day. Joe (Shear Jr.) made a great pit call. We were able to jump a lot of guys on pit road there right before that caution came out. It was great timing and a good call by Joe. We had some shaky pit stops, and we got behind on track position, and that got us back in the game. Overall, solid day for us. Got to be close to the points lead? A good day. Just have to keep top-fiving them and getting stage points into the summer months.”

Ben Rhodes - No. 99 FarmPaint.com Ford F-150

COTA Race Information

Started: 13th

Stage 1: 9th

Stage 2: 9th

Finished: 10th

Laps: 42/42

Laps Led: 0

Status: Running

Driver Points: 3rd

Owner Points: 3rd
 

WHAT HAPPENED LATE IN THE RACE? “Driveshaft just came right out of it going into Turn 19 on the last lap. Thankful it happened there, or we may not have even finished. But, still a bummer. I felt it kind of coming apart with two [laps] to go, and I wasn’t sure at that point what it was. But, one to go I started feeling some pretty noticeable issues, so I coasted as much as I could and gave up as much time as I could to Ty Majeski behind me. I thought I was managing the gap OK, but then I come out of Turn 18, the carousel, and I believe – how I recall it – as I loaded up pretty hard and hit the chip, that’s right when it broke. But I have to go back and watch the camera. It kind of caught me off guard and took my attention elsewhere.”

