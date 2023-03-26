Untimely Caution Spoils Kyle Busch’s Bid for Victory at COTA

Kyle Busch was leading Saturday’s XPEL 225 at Circuit of the Americas as teams had made it into their fuel window to make it to the end of the race. Still posting quality lap times the No. 51 Zariz Transport Silverado was trying to make a few more laps before pitting to have fresher tires for the end of the race when a truck came to a standstill on the frontstretch bringing out the caution with 14 laps remaining.

With several teams having already made their final pit stop, Busch would line up on the inside of row eight after making his final stop of the day under caution. The talented wheelman began to methodically maneuver his way back to the front, making into up to the third spot with 10 laps remaining. He made his way into the runner-up position with six laps remaining, but found himself nearly six second behind the leader, Zane Smith. Smith, the defending Truck Series champion, would cross the stripe 5.451 seconds ahead of Busch to collect his second victory of 2023.