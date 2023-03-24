Campers Inn RV partners with ThorSport Racing

Campers Inn RV has partnered with ThorSport Racing to become the Official RV provider of ThorSport Racing. Campers Inn colors will be the primary partner on the No. 99 Ford F-150 of Ben Rhodes for multiple races starting at the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt event on April 8 and an associate partner starting at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

Campers Inn RV was established in 1966 and has grown to become the nation’s largest family-operated dealership group with 36 dealership locations throughout all U.S. regions with its headquarters located in Jacksonville, Florida. It is Campers Inn RV’s goal to enrich the lives of its customers and all RVers, whether they are at home or on the road through five-star service and ensuring every customer is treated with dignity and respect.

"We are thrilled to partner with ThorSport Racing, a team that shares our goals of quality, performance, and a dedication to excellence," said Jeff Hirsch, CEO of Campers Inn RV. "Our RVs are designed to provide maximum comfort and convenience, making them the perfect choice for a winning team like ThorSport Racing. The partnership between Campers Inn RV and ThorSport Racing underscores both companies commitment to delivering the highest level of performance in our respective industries.”

Rhodes is coming off his second consecutive top-five finish in three races this season. In two starts at COTA, he has finished 10th and fourth, respectively.

Tune into FOX Sports 1 (FS1) to catch all the racing action from Circuit of the Americas Saturday, March 25 at 1:30 p.m. ET. Listen to the race on the Motor Racing Network Radio (MRN) or SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

Thorsport PR