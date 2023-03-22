Rytash Announced as Associate Sponsor for Rackley W.A.R. At Kansas Nascar Craftsman Truck Series Event

Rackley W.A.R. is pleased to announce that RYTASH® hauling tie downs of Missouri will serve as an associate sponsor of the NASCAR Craftsman® Truck Series’ No. 25 driven by Matt DiBenedetto for the Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway in May.

RYTASH®, located in Southwest Missouri, is an e-commerce retailer specializing in towing accessories. With an attention to detail, RYTASH® provides products using only the finest quality materials available, resulting in an enhanced level of durability.

"RYTASH is a growing business that is the home of HAPPY HAULING®. Our company sells high-quality products that make hauling easier and more efficient. Reliable tie down straps are important when transporting cargo. Our mission is to provide the best hauling products possible to give our customers peace of mind,” said Ryan Kent, co-owner of RYTASH®.

Co-owner Tag Kent of RYTASH® said the company is looking forward to their new NASCAR Craftsman® Truck Series partnership with Rackley W.A.R., adding that they are excited to offer contest incentives to be announced for race fans around the May event.

"We're revving up our engines and ready to hit the track with our NASCAR truck sponsorship,” exclaimed Kent!

“We're excited to partner with such an incredible race team and driver, Matt DiBenedetto. Our goal is to grow RYTASH alongside their young and proven organization. Here's to a long-lasting partnership."

Rackley W.A.R. is a third-year team in the NASCAR Craftsman® Truck Series and celebrated its first win with DiBenedetto at Talladega in September of 2022.

Willie Allen, co-owner of Rackley W.A.R. expressed that the team is identifying new partners such as RYTASH® and that their growth pattern is a perfect fit with that of the race team.

“We are really pleased to welcome Ryan and Tag Kent to our program. They are a young company on the cutting-edge of their business and have grown at a very commendable rate. As they look toward their next chapter of success, it’s exciting to know that we were chosen as their chief marketing partner. They have great, second-to-none tie down products; we use them on our haulers for our race trucks and cars, as well as tool boxes. They are exactly the type company we seek as a strategic alliance. This is the beginning of what we see as a longer-term relationship.”

The Heart of America 200 will take place on Saturday, May 6, and will air live on FS1.

Rackley W.A.R. PR