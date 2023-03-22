Lawless Alan - XPEL 225 Race Advance

Atlanta Recap: After running solidly inside the top-15 most of the day, Lawless Alan was involved in an incident with less than 15 laps remaining in the Fr8 208. Unfortunately, Alan was forced to retire from the race in 32nd-place.

Alan on Atlanta: “We had a lot of speed and were competitive all day which is what our goals for the race were. It’s a superspeedway, so things like that happen. But, I think we can take what we had speed-wise and use that to learn at the upcoming races.”

Alan at Circuit of the Americas: In two starts at Circuit of the Americas, Alan has an average finish of 17th, including his best finish to-date in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, an 11th-place finish in this event last season.

Alan on Saturday’s Race at COTA: “My road racing experience, combined with our speed at Atlanta gives us a lot of confidence going into COTA. I know what I’m capable of on road courses and I know what our trucks are capable of, so I’m looking forward to improving upon my career-best finish.”

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will carry an assortment of sponsors including PlainsCapital Bank, MG Machinery LLC, and TXAPA.

PlainsCapital was founded in 1988 by former Hilltop Holdings Vice Chairman and Co-CEO Alan White and a group of investors who raised the capital to acquire Plains National Bank, a Lubbock financial institution with one branch and $198.8 million in assets.

Thirty years later, PlainsCapital Bank is the fourth-largest bank in Texas based on deposit market share. PlainsCapital has a statewide presence with more than 60 locations in markets such as Austin, the Coastal Bend, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Lubbock, San Antonio, and the Rio Grande Valley.

PlainsCapital has a diverse range of services, including commercial banking, treasury management, private banking, and wealth management, as well as consumer banking.

MG Machinery offers construction, heavy equipment, and mining equipment. With a wealth of knowledge and experience, MG Machinery is more than a heavy equipment dealer. We go beyond the sale to make sure all clients are 100% satisfied with the service.

Texas Asphalt Pavement Association is a full-service Association for the asphalt industry. It serves the needs of asphalt producers, contractors, liquid asphalt suppliers, and interested firms dedicated to improving and growing the asphalt industry. The Association is committed and dedicated to providing the services and information that keeps its member firms and the industry on the competitive edge.

Niece Motorsports PR