Zane Smith and No. 38 Speedco/PEAK Ford Team Circuit of the Americas Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

The Front Row Motorsports (FRM) NASCAR CRAFTSMAN truck team will look to extend their Circuit of the Americas (COTA) undefeated streak this weekend with Speedco and PEAK on the No. 38 Ford F-150.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series has visited COTA twice with FRM taking the checkered flag both times. Todd Gilliland took the win in 2021 with Zane Smith winning last year. FRM has led 19 total laps on the 3.4-mile road course the past two seasons with both wins coming in dramatic fashion. Gilliland came from the back under wet conditions in 2021 and Smith won after passing three trucks in one turn with two laps left last year.

Speedco was riding with Smith when the team won last season and will now welcome PEAK to the No. 38 Ford F-150 for Saturday’s race.

The 42-lap race will be held Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1.