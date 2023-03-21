Spencer Boyd To Race Special Paint Scheme Honoring Medal of Honor Recipients

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Circuit of the Americas will be held on National Medal of Honor Day, March 25, 2023. Boyd’s long-time partner, Sportman’s Choice® & Record Rack (brand owned by Cargill, Inc.), designed a special paint scheme to honor all Medal of Honor Recipients and Vietnam War Veterans while inviting a special family to the race. Gary Michael Rose | Vietnam War | U.S. Army | Medal of Honor Recipient will be the team’s guest of honor along with his grandson, Christian Bowen, who is also a Gold Star son.



“Record Rack is always raising the bar when it comes to honoring our country’s heroes,” beamed driver Spencer Boyd. “When they came to me with this idea it filled my heart just to be a part of it. I’m looking forward to meeting Mike at the track, shaking his hand and saying thank you. I get to race because of men and women like him who have sacrificed so that we have our freedom.”



The recently designated National Vietnam War Veterans Day is just a few days later on March 29.



Gary Michael Rose “Mike” was presented with the Congressional Medal of Honor on October 23, 2017 by President Donald Trump at the White House for his actions that went above and beyond the call of duty while serving as Special Forces Medic. Read more about his heroic and life-saving actions at the Congressional Medal of Honor Society website.



Wildlife Marketing Lead and co-chair for Cargill’s Veterans and Military Support Network, Jodi Cornelison commented on the upcoming NASCAR weekend in Austin, “Spencer and NASCAR give us a great opportunity to bring exposure to the heroes and heroines that make our country great. For years we have highlighted our Bucks for the Brave event and this time around we wanted to pay tribute a very distinguished group of individuals. We are honored to be able to bring Mike out to the race to thank him for his service and sacrifice. It will be my honor to say Welcome Home to this man that will represent all Vietnam War Veterans that didn’t receive this respect upon their return.”



The annual Bucks for the Brave charitable event allows Veterans (no longer serving) and retired First Responders (Law Enforcement, Firefighters, EMTs) the chance to win the hunting experience of a lifetime. The five-day event takes place over Veterans Day weekend at Trinity Oak’s Thumbtack Ranch in Batesville, TX. Nominations will open on Flay Day, June 14, 2023.



In addition to the race, Record Rack has teamed up with Tractor Supply and Fort Worth Stockyards Whiskey & Wine for additional events during the race weekend.



Record Rack and Fort Worth Stockyards Whiskey & Wine will be hosting a race day after-party at Armadillo Den located at 10106 Menchaca Rd in south Austin. Boyd plans to be there at 7pm to kick off a Clay Walker Foundation silent auction where one of his replica helmets will be an item in the auction.



Spencer will also be signing autographs at the Tractor Supply store in Buda, TX on Sunday, March 26 from 11am – 1pm. The address for Tractor Supply is 15555 S I-35 Frontage Rd, Buda, TX 78610.

