Alex Bowman Returns to Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado at Circuit of the Americas, North Wilkesboro

Spire Motorsports announced today seven-time NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race winner Alex Bowman will return to the seat of the team’s No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado for the March 25 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).



Additionally, Bowman will race the No. 7 Silverado at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 20.



HendrickCars.com will serve as the effort’s primary sponsor while Ally, Bowman’s primary sponsor in the NCS, will be displayed on the truck’s lower-rear quarter panels.



“We see our racing partnerships as a terrific opportunity to continue building HendrickCars.com into a national brand,” said Greg Gach, president of Charlotte-based Hendrick Automotive Group. “With Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman behind the wheel, we’re excited to join forces with Spire Motorsports and Chevrolet for this opportunity. Both have track records of success in the Truck Series and we look forward to seeing the team compete.”



Bowman, a native of Tucson, Ariz., is the full-time driver of Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the NCS. The 29-year-old driver has four top-10 results in five NCS starts this year – best of his career through this point in the season.



“I am excited to get the opportunity to drive the No. 7 truck for Spire Motorsports,” said Bowman. “Last year we were really fast in the truck race at COTA and I am hoping we can be fast again this year. It would be really cool to get a truck win and have won a race in all three of NASCAR’s top series. I feel like racing there in the truck will help me get ready for Sunday as well.”



The team is led by championship-winning industry veterans Mike Greci and Kevin “Bono” Manion.



Spire Motorsports made its first NCTS start of the season in February at Daytona International Speedway where Corey LaJoie led three times for 19 laps. Unfortunately, the race was declared official 21 laps short of the scheduled 100-lap distance because of rain, stalling his bid for the checkers.



Bowman wheeled the No. 7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports last season at COTA and Sonoma Raceway and used the opportunity to fine tune his road racing skills in preparation for the NCS event at both tracks. In similar fashion, he’ll look upon the 2023 opportunity to make extra laps at COTA and ready himself for the 2023 NASCAR All Star Race at the legendary Wilkes County (N.C.) .625-mile oval.



“We’re thrilled to have Alex back in the seat of the No. 7 truck for a couple races this season,” said Manion. “He was a tremendous asset in 2022 and will be again in 2023. Alex is a savvy road racer and as good of a short-track racer as they come. We have no doubt that Alex gives Spire Motorsports a strong opportunity to win races every time he’s behind the wheel.”



The NCTS race from Circuit of the Americas will be televised live on FS1 Saturday, March 25 beginning at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The race will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Spire Motorsports PR