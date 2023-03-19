Sunday, Mar 19

Chase Purdy Collects Back-to-Back Top-10 Finishes for First Time in Career

NASCAR Truck Series News
Chase Purdy Collects Back-to-Back Top-10 Finishes for First Time in Career
Chase Purdy was in the mix for the win late in Saturday’s Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, running second with 15 laps remaining before getting shuffled back a few positions on a pair of late-race restarts. In the end, he would finish eighth as the race ended under caution in NASCAR overtime, giving him back-to-back top-10 finishes for the first time in his career.
 
 
Chase Purdy, Driver of the No. 4 Bama Buggies Chevrolet:
 
 
Talk about being up front competing for the win today.
“We had a really fast Bama Buggies No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Silverado – I thought we were going to have a shot there riding around in second letting laps die down. I was just riding waiting on the right opportunity when it was time to go – unfortunately we had some restarts that made things challenging. Some rows pushed harder than others and made it really hard for us. Overall, I’m really proud of everybody on this Bama Buggies Kyle Busch Motorsports Silverado. Everybody at KBM – we’ve got really fast trucks and I’m excited to go to COTA (Circuit of the Americas) and these next few races, I think we have something to prove.”
 
 
 
Fr8 208 Recap:
 
  • Christian Eckes won Saturday’s Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It was his first win of 2023 and the second of his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career. Nick Sanchez finished second, while John Hunter Nemechek, Bayley Currey and Ben Rhodes rounded out the top five.
  • There were 11 cautions for 58 laps and 17 lead changes among nine drivers.
 
 
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Point Standings:
 
Purdy leaves the second event on the 2023 schedule eighth in the driver point standings, 34 tallies behind points leader Christian Eckes. 

