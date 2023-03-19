Sunday, Mar 19

Jack Wood Rallies for Top 10 After Getting Spun While Leading

NASCAR Truck Series News
Sunday, Mar 19 15
Jack Wood Rallies for Top 10 After Getting Spun While Leading NK Photography Photo
Shortly after taking the lead with 20 laps remaining in Saturday’s Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Jack Wood got one too many bumps from John Hunter Nemechek and went spinning down the backstretch bringing out the caution. Wood would rally back in the closing laps to earn his first top-10 finish of 2023 and second across 37 career Craftsman Truck Series starts.
 
 
 
Jack Wood, Driver of the No. 51 Logitech Chevrolet:
 
 
Talk about being up front competing for the win today.
“I think to start off with I was definitely a little conservative with the piece that we had. We were able to work some strategy and get ourselves to the front. When we got there, I thought the Logitech Silverado had plenty of speed to start on the bottom like we did, and two times in a row go up and take the lead. Overall, it was a good day. Kind of a bummer what happened with us and the 17 truck, but it’s another confidence builder for us. First top 10 for me this year, and all of our trucks were in the top 10. I think there are good things coming. We just need a little more time a little more time and we will be there. Proud of everybody!”
 
 
 
Fr8 208 Recap:
 
  • Christian Eckes won Saturday’s Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It was his first win of 2023 and the second of his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career. Nick Sanchez finished second, while John Hunter Nemechek, Bayley Currey and Ben Rhodes rounded out the top five.
  • There were 11 cautions for 58 laps and 17 lead changes among nine drivers, including Wood who led twice for two laps.
 
 
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Owner Point Standings:
 
 The No. 51 team leaves the third event on the 2023 schedule 9th in the Craftsman Truck Series owner point standings

KBM PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Christian Eckes scores overtime win in wild NASCAR Truck race at Atlanta Chase Purdy Collects Back-to-Back Top-10 Finishes for First Time in Career »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.