Young’s Motorsports Atlanta Motor Speedway March Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Spencer Boyd Primary Partner(s): Off The Grid Surplus Apparel Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST Crew Chief: Brad Means 2023 Driver Points Position: 29th 2023 Owner Points Position: 31st Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies Starting Position: 27th Notes of Interest: Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway, the third race of the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season eyeing his first top-10 of the year but more importantly hunting his second win of his Truck Series career. No. 143: This weekend at Atlanta, Boyd will make his 143rd career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 90th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Saturday afternoon. The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports. Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Atlanta, Young’s Motorsports and Boyd welcome Off the Grid Surplus Apparel as the primary partner on the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time in 2023. Off The Grid is the motor-driven adventure brand, built to inspire more connection through adventure. They find retreat in motorized adventure, whether it is off-road racing in a Jeep, camping in Baja or connecting around campfire. They make functional clothing with this lifestyle always front of mind hoping to inspire people to get away and connect with each other, person to person. Spencer Boyd Truck Series Atlanta Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s FR8 Auctions 208 will mark Boyd’s fifth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race at the 1.5-mile superspeedway. In his four previous efforts, Boyd has a track-best of 20th after starting 30th in the 2022 FR8 208 driving for Young’s Motorsports. He holds an average finish of 26.3 since 2019. Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway 2.0-mile or under in length, Boyd has made 53 starts throughout his career. He also holds an average finishing position of 24.7. Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports. In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds. Truck Series Rundown: In seven years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 89 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 23.9. Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Off The Grid Surplus Apparel Chevrolet Silverado RST is new crew chief Brad Means. He will Truck Series crew chief debut at AMS on Saturday afternoon. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at the Atlanta Motor Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 17th, 18th and 19th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series scene starts at the Hampton, Ga., -facility. The organization posted a team-best finish of 10th place with driver Austin Dillon on February 24, 2018. The 16 previous starts at the 1.5-mile speedway, built for high speeds and competitive racing, have earned Young’s Motorsports an average starting position of 22.0 and an average finish of 21.3. Putting the Young in Young’s Motorsports: Young’s Motorsports team principal Tyler Young has two (2015, 2016) starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series scene at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, including a 13th-place finish. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series scene in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., - based organization has logged 412 starts from 47 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019, 2021), seven top-five finishes and 31 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22 and an average finishing position of 21.2. Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote: On Atlanta Motor Speedway: “Atlanta should be a blast again with the relatively new surface. Excited to get out there in our No. 12 Off The Grid Surplus Apparel Chevrolet Silverado RST and contend for a solid finish for everyone.” On Off The Grid Surplus Apparel Returning: “I’m humbled that Off The Grid is back on board this year. They were our primary (sponsor) at Phoenix last season, but they know motorsports enthusiasts are all over our great country, so I’m excited to have them at Atlanta to kick off their season with our team. “As for their gear, I love their stuff! While our crew shirts look like their Thunderbolt shirt, my go-to are their flannels.”