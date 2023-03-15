Bayley Currey - Fr8 208 Race Advance

The No. 41 Truck Last Race at Las Vegas: Ross Chastain was able to pilot the No. 41 truck into the top-10 until the No. 41 sustained damage in a wreck at the end of the second stage. From there, Chastain finished 24th after multiple green flag pit stops in the final stage to repair damage from the incident.

Currey at Atlanta Motor Speedway: Currey has made a handful of starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and also has one start in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. In his lone Truck Series start in 2020, he finished 32nd. In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Currey has an average finish of 26.0 in six starts.

Currey on First Truck Start of 2023 in Saturday’s Race at Atlanta: “I’m super excited to be back with Niece Motorsports and be able to represent Unishippers and Worldwide Express. I’m very thankful for the opportunity and ready to get rolling. The trucks punch a much bigger hole in the air than the Xfinity Series car I’m used to. The runs you get in the truck are a lot bigger and things happen a lot faster. I’ve run a few speedway races with Niece Motorsports and we’ve always had good speed and an opportunity to win, and I think it should be no different at Atlanta.”

On the Truck: Currey’s No. 41 Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz.

Public Appearances: Currey, along with a majority of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series field, will take part in an autograph session on Saturday, March 18 from 10:30am - 11:15am at the Atlanta Motor Speedway Kids Zone.

Niece Motorsports Pr