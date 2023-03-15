Carson Hocevar - Fr8 208 Race Advance

Las Vegas Recap: Hocevar was able to score his first top-10 of the 2023 season at Las Vegas, with a seventh-place finish. The Portage, Michigan driver scored the Stage Two victory, while leading 19 laps in the second race of the season.

Hocevar on Seventh-place finish at Las Vegas: “I feel really good about our speed and handling at Vegas. That was the most comfortable and relaxed I’ve ever been in the truck. All the crew did a great job this off-season, especially Phil Gould, and I’m really happy to have their hard work show.”

Hocevar at Atlanta Motor Speedway: In two starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hocevar has finished 12th and 27th in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Last season at the 1.5-mile track, he was able to secure stage points and qualify inside the top-five for the event.

Hocevar on Saturday’s Race at Atlanta: “It’s going to be really similar to Daytona and Talladega based on last year’s race. We just need to be smart and make moves count, because there will be a lot of riding single-file to get through the race. Atlanta is its own animal. But with it racing like a superspeedway, we have as good a shot as anyone to execute and end up in victory lane.”

On the Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz.

Public Appearances: Hocevar, along with a majority of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series field, will take part in an autograph session on Saturday, March 18 from 10:30am - 11:15am at the Atlanta Motor Speedway Kids Zone.

