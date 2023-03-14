No. 20 Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

Joe Gibbs Racing has recorded five Xfinity Series victories at Atlanta Motor Speedway – all coming in the past nine trips to the track. In 63 combined starts at the track, the organization has picked up 20 top-five finishes, 33 top-10s, five pole awards, and 969 laps led. Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, and Ty Gibbs have all driven JGR Toyotas to victory lane in Atlanta. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, March 18, at 5 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 20 Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra

What do you expect going to Atlanta this weekend?

“It’s going to be wild. The new layout and aero package make it a little bit of a crapshoot, but you still have to have a car with a lot of speed and good handling. Ben (Beshore, crew chief) and all the guys on our 20 team have done a great job of bringing strong cars every week, so I’m confident that our Mobil 1 GR Supra will give us a chance to compete.”

Nemechek NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 2 0 1 1 0 0 6.5 12.0

Nemechek 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 4 1 2 4 0 121 5.0 3.8

Nemechek NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 71 3 19 41 1 691 12.4 12.1

JGR PR