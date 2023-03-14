GMS Racing NCTS Race Preview: Atlanta Motor Speedway

- About the Wendell Scott Foundation: Founded in 2011, The Wendell Scott Foundation, Inc. is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization inspired by Wendell Scott, Sr. and provides services such as job-skill training, STEM education opportunities, mentoring, and other supportive services to at-risk, underserved youth between the ages of 8-18 years in Danville, Virginia and surrounding areas.
The Foundation's mission of using educational attainment to end racial disparities in education and health is vital in addressing economic inequality and improving future success in African-American communities. For more information, please visit www.wendellscott.org.
- Chassis History/Info: Caruth and the No. 24 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 347 in Saturday's event at Atlanta Motor Speedway, debuting a brand new Chevrolet Silverado RST.
- Hometown Race: Though he grew up in Washington, D.C., Rajah Caruth was actually born in Atlanta. This is a special race for the young rookie as he will make his first-ever start on the 1.54-mile superspeedway just on the other side of town from where he was born. Caruth will have several local family members in attendance for the race on Saturday.
- Sunoco Rookie Battle: Heading into the third race of the season, Caruth finds himself amidst a tight battle for the Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings. The driver of the No. 24 Chevy was able to earn bonus points in both stages last time out at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and currently sits third place in rookie standings, just five points behind point leader Nick Sanchez.
- RC Appearances: Fans attending the FR8 Auctions 208 will have two opportunities to meet Rajah Caruth on Saturday, March 18th:
- Team Chevy Stage: All three GMS Racing drivers will participate in a Q&A session at the Team Chevy stage located in the Atlanta Motor Speedway Fan Zone from 10:15 AM to 10:30 AM local time.
- NCTS Autograph Session: Rajah will sign autographs with the majority of the NCTS field from 10:30 AM to 11:15 AM local time, at the Kids Zone section located in the Atlanta Motor Speedway Fan Zone.
- From The Driver's Seat: Though it hasn’t been quite the start of the year that you had hoped for results wise, you’ve shown some stout speed in both races. What are some of your goals in place for this weekend in Atlanta?
"Definitely, to your point, the results that we've had this year haven't been indicative of our pace. Especially at Las Vegas two weeks ago; where we were running right around the top-10 and earning points in both stages and being right in the mix before green flag stops before we got wrecked. So really, the goals don't change from week-to-week, at least for me personally, and I would say that the guys on my team agree with me. We work just as hard and treat every race as if it was a playoffs race. The expectations are that we give our best efforts; and that's what my guys are doing at the shop. I give my best efforts at the shop, and away from the shop, and that's what I am for sure doing. So hopefully that will set us up for a great race on Saturday in Atlanta, and from there get a good rhythm going, because we have five races in a row. It's going to be important to have a good tone here and start off this stretch with a bang, so I'm confident in my team and think we can really show out in Atlanta this weekend."