Zane Smith and the No. 38 Fr8Auctions.com Ford Team Fr8 208 Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Fr8Auctions.com Ford F-150 team will kickoff the Fr8Auctions.com weekend for Front Row Motorsports (FRM). Smith will compete in Saturday’s Fr8 Auctions 208 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event at the Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway.

The team will arrive to the track Friday morning for technical inspection and qualifying in the afternoon before Saturday’s race.

Saturday’s race will be televised live on FS1 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

COMPETITION NOTES:

Smith and the No. 38 Fr8Auctions.com Ford F-150 team have come out of the gate strong to start the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Smith won at the Daytona International Speedway and finished second to Kyle Busch at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the first two races.

The team has an additional stage win and six playoff points to lead the series.

The team is also atop the regular season points chase by two points.